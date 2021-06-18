JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 207,494 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207,494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.64% of Pool worth $88,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 125.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 398.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $436.53 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $256.85 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

