JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Overweight

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OEC. Barclays increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 270,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 596,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 142,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.