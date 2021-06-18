JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Overweight”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

