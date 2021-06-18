Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00218208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036078 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.87 or 0.04491923 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

