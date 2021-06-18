KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.1 days.

KBC Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.25. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $84.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

