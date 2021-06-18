Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $125.73 or 0.00347248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00058127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.00718130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00082451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

