Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

