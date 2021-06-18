Kevin Scott Morris Sells 363 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $457.20 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $462.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

