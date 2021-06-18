Kevin Scott Morris Sells 363 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $457.20 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $462.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.07.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.
DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
