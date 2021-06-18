KeyCorp Comments on CyrusOne Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CyrusOne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CONE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

CONE opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $110,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares during the period.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

