KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

