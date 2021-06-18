Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.33.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.99 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8697302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

