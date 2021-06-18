Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.35. 979,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

