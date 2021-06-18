Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $23,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $24,721.25.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $23,583.75.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.45, for a total transaction of $21,806.25.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,646. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

