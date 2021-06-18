Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stake Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Kimball International worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kimball International by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kimball International by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBAL opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.34 million, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

