Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

