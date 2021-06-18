Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) PT Raised to GBX 295

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its target price upped by Numis Securities from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

LON KCT opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.94. The company has a market capitalization of £441.48 million and a PE ratio of -16.84. Kin and Carta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

