Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $416.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

