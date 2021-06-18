King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

