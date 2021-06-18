King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.