King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $377,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.02 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

