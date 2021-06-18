Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 8,761,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,434. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.