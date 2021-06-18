KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLA stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.