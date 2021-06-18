Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,178.56 and $100.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

