Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,501 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $87,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 97.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.7% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.