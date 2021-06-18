Korea Investment CORP Has $52.09 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $52,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

