Korea Investment CORP Has $67.75 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $384.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $295.40 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.