Korea Investment CORP Purchases 69,556 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,556 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.64 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

