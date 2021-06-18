Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58,768 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $50,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

CI opened at $236.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.37. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

