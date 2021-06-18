KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KushCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

KushCo stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. KushCo has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.60.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. Equities analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

