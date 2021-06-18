L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 71,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,531. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

