Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

LBRMF remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

