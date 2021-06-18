LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million.

Shares of LAIX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.64. 1,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,151. LAIX has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81.

Get LAIX alerts:

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LAIX will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.