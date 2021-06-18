Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 99,783 shares.The stock last traded at $59.70 and had previously closed at $60.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $170,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.