Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,322 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,136,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $26.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

