Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $323,460.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $639.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.94. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

