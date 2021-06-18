Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.