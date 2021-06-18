Lambda Price Down 48% Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 48% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00723498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,517,963 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

