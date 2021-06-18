Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.10

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 9280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LCY. Colliers Securities began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99.
Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCY)
Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.