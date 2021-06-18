Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-1.040 EPS.

Shares of LE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

