Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.73. 34,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lannett by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

