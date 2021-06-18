Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPI traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,336. The company has a market capitalization of $846.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $68.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.