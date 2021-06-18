Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 106,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

