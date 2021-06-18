Laurence Winoker Sells 1,098 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $18,501.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Winoker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Laurence Winoker sold 400 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $360.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

