LBRY Credits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $964,881.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 39% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $964,881.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00136914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00184288 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.23 or 0.00896415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,253.14 or 1.00229983 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

