Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

LPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

