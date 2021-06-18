Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

LGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 277.80 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.63. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

In related news, insider John Kingman bought 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,208 shares of company stock valued at $618,478.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

