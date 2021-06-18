Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of LEGN opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $47,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 72.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $24,523,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after buying an additional 783,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $9,558,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

