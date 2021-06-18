Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 913,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

LDOS opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

