Leslie Kohn Sells 5,444 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at $88,447,667.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ambarella stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

