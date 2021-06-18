Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 156,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,731,965 shares.The stock last traded at $26.69 and had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $1,282,509.97. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,820.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

